Kwara United part ways with coach John Obuh

Kwara United have announced that the club will part ways with head coach John Obuh following the team’s poor run this season.

The Harmony Boys who gained promotion have not been impressive in the Nigerian Professional Football League as they sit at the base of the log – with three wins and 11 points.

The straw that broke the Camel’s back was the team’s 1-1 draw at home with El Kanemi Warriors – a game which marked the expiration of the three-match ultimatum issued to the technical crew.

According to a statement by the Ilorin based outfit, the coach and the management reached a compromise following a meeting facilitated by the Kwara state football association chairman Mallam Busari Ishola.

The decision became necessary in view of the yearnings and aspirations of the stakeholders to move the club forward.

Kwara United are likely to employ the services of Nigeria U20 assistant coach Abubakar Bala before their next game versus Plateau United.