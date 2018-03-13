Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates need to forget Kaizer Chiefs win and focus on Cape Town City clash

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic urged his players to forget their win over their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their encounter with Cape Town City.

The Buccaneers overcame Amakhosi 3-1 in a titanic Premier Soccer League (PSL) match which was played at the iconic FNB Stadium over a week ago.

Sredojevic's charges will now take on the Citizens in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 encounter which is scheduled to take place at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

“The win over our rivals Kaizer Chiefs was a good injection of confidence in terms of results,” Sredojevic told the media on Monday.

“But we are never carried away. We have the highest degree of respect for our opponents. With humility we have accepted that we beat our rivals. But that doesn’t count for anything if we don’t refocus, concentrate and play even much better than we did against Chiefs in that match," he continued.

The last time Bucs played in the Mother City they lost 3-0 to Ajax Cape Town in a league game two months ago.

“We are a bit hungry for football because we haven’t played a match since the Soweto Derby almost two weeks ago,” Sredojevic said.

“We worked well since then after giving the players a short break. We focused on the things that we didn’t do well in the Soweto Derby, while being proud of the things that we did okay, which means bettering them in the future," he indicated

“We are looking forward to the game against Cape Town City. They are coached by a very good coach with top individuals. We know that there is a possibility of thinking that Johannesburg teams struggle in Cape Town," the Serbian tactician explained.

Yes, the weather is different, but I don’t think that’s a factor. We would be happy and proud if we have the same performance that we displayed against Ajax Cape Town, but of course with a much better conversion rate and being tighter at the back," he added.

“We want to show that what happened (on our last trip to Cape Town) was one of those instances when you just have a bad day at the office, but isn't a reflection of who we are as a team," Sredojevic concluded.