ISL 2017-18: Kerala Blasters sign Halicharan Narzary

Goal.com /

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have roped in Indian forward Halicharan Narzary for the 2018-19 season, Goal can confirm.

The 23-year-old Assam-born forward started out in ISL with FC Goa and spent the last three seasons at NorthEast United. He is yet to score his first goal and has registered four assists in 31 matches in ISL.

Narzary Blasters GFX

Narzary plays as a wide forward on the left flank and was part of the Pailan Arrows project in 2012. He has 17 appearances and a goal to his name with the Indian national team. 

NorthEast United finished at the bottom of the table in the recently concluded league stage and the former Dempo player couldn't impress under Joao de Deus or Avram Grant in what was a poor season for the club. The youngster, who played 13 games this season with the Highlanders, will hope to re-ignite his career at Kerala Blasters under David James.

