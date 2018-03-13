SuperSport United are reportedly keen on Zimbabwean defender Kelvin Moyo

SuperSport united are reportedly interested in Zimbabwean defender Kelvin Moyo.

Matsatsantsa have experienced a domestic season to forget despite winning the MTN 8 and reaching the final of the Caf Confederation Cup, which eventually led to head coach Eric Tinkler parting ways with the club.

Now, following the departure of Tinkler, assistant coach Kaitano Tembo has taken over the reins on an interim basis and there seems to be a massive shakeup on the cards. According to reports doing the rounds in Zimbabwe, SuperSport have already earmarked their next target as they look to find a solution to their defensive woes.

Moyo who turns 25 this year is currently on the books of Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League outfit FC Platinum and is now believed to be heading to SuperSport who want to first assess Moyo in person before pursuing their interest.

“SuperSport have expressed interest in Kelvin, but they want him for trials first before tabling a bid for the player,” a source told the Zimbabwe’s Herald.

“There are some clubs who wanted his services before, but most of them were never really serious. SuperSport seems to be really interested,” the source explained.

“Arrangements are now being made between the two clubs to facilitate trials with the South African club. He might be leaving soon for South Africa,” the source added.

“He is interested with the possibility of playing abroad and he knows leaving at this stage is good for his career and also playing under a Zimbabwean, who played as a central defender like him during his days, will help him adjust to the demands of the new league quickly,” the source concluded.

If Moyo does indeed sign for SuperSport, he will be amongst several other Zimbabwean-born players at the club. Aside from coach Tembo, SuperSport already have the likes of Onismor Bhasera, Kingston Nkhatha and most recently Evans Rusike within their ranks.