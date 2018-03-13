Herrera wants Man Utd Champions League bargain if City take Premier League title

Ander Herrera would happily concede the Premier League title to Manchester City in exchange for Champions League glory at Manchester United.

The Red Devils remain 13 points adrift of their arch-rivals in the battle for domestic supremacy, with the English top-flight crown seemingly destined to take up residence at the Etihad Stadium.

Conceding defeat in pursuit of that prize is not easy for United, but Jose Mourinho’s side do have other avenues to silverware open to them.

One of those comes in European competition, with Herrera hoping to counter City’s success by adding another continental trophy to the Europa League triumph he enjoyed last season.

The Spain international said: “I don't think about City, just about us.

“To win the Champions League would be enormous for us. Massive.

“So if you said City win the title and we win the Champions League this time, I would sign that document right now.

“People forget that it's still possible for us to win two big titles this season - the Champions League and FA Cup. We are still in the race for both. It could be an adventure to do it.”

United’s next two outings will see them turn their attention to knockout football, with a midweek showdown with Sevilla in the Champions League set to be followed by an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Brighton.

Mourinho’s men are currently locked at 0-0 in a two-legged European tie and Herrera is determined to help the Red Devils reach the last eight of that competition.

A man who has been nursing a knock ahead of Tuesday’s eagerly–anticipated fixture at Old Trafford said: “The Champions League is a big, big title and to win it would be special.

“But we are only concerned at the minute about getting past Sevilla because it is not easy.

“They are a tough team and we still have to work hard to go through. But we know there is a lot more to fight for this season.”

A runner-up finish is another target for United, with “a miracle” required to remove City from the Premier League summit.

Herrera added: “Yes, City is in a very good place and only a miracle will give us a chance - but you don't stop.

“The dream of Manchester United is to be the top team and win the title but to do it we are going to have to make up a lot of points.

“You don't give up but second position is there and confirms you will be in the Champions League. So you have to keep going.

“We want to finish as high as possible but you can't forget there are maybe five clubs going for second place.

“We are reaching an important time in the season, the key moment, and the team needs total concentration on the pitch to achieve our goals.”