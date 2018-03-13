KCB moved top of National Super League after downing Kibera Black Stars by a solitary goal on Monday .

KCB takes charge of NSL with a win over Kibera Black Stars

Chrispinus Onyango's 34th minute goal lifted the bankers to the summit of the lower tier as they begin the long journey back to Kenyan Premier League.

Kibera Black Stars had not lost a match this season, winning four of their last five games and drawing once.

They are now joint on points with KCB on 13 with Bidco United, Isibania, Western Stima and Kisumu Allstars are occupying the top six positions, with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Administration Police handed GFE 105 their fifth defeat of the season with a 2-1 win at the same venue.

The officers picked their second win of the season after a frustrating four defeats in the last five games.