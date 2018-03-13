The Nedbank Cup round of 16 will be wrapped up this week when Cape Town City welcome Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.

Comitis: Cape Town City strikers Juma and Rusike will be ready to face Orlando Pirates

Both sides will want to be in the hat when the draw for the quarter-finals is conducted and City boss John Comitis says he expects a tough encounter.

Comitis also praised his team for their Caf Confederation Cup run as they are close to reaching the group stages, they have won all their three matches so far.

With the Citizens having booked a spot in the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup last season and won it, they reached the MTN8 Cup final this season, but lost to eventual champions, SuperSport United.

Furthermore, the boss said Benni McCarthy’s side are also pushing to finishing in the top three in the Premier Soccer League this season.

According to the former Ajax Cape Town CEO, he said they are ready for the Soweto giants and have prepared well.

“I’m happy with how we have done in Africa,” said Comitis to IOL.

“We went into the competition without any expectations. But we knew we wanted to use the event wisely; we wanted make sure we kept players active, so that we spread the load in the squad,” he said.

"We were still thinking about winning while, at the same time, bringing more players into the fold. I have to say it’s working out very well," he added.

“Now, we’ve got the Nedbank Cup and, in the league, we are also still fighting because we want to make sure that we finish in the top three,” revealed the boss.

Despite showing confidence in his men to do the job at Cape Town Stadium, he acknowledged the difficulty of Wednesday’s encounter against Micho Sredojevic’s men will not be a walk in the park.

Comitis also confirmed that midfielder Mpho Matsi is out with an injury whilst striker Matthew Rusike returns to the first team.

“It’ll be a huge game on Wednesday. I think it’s all going to depend on who is best on the day. But we have prepared well and we haven’t skimped on anything; we are ready,” added Comitis.

"Except for Mpho Matsi, there is a fit squad to pick from. Matthew Rusike is back in contention and there is a strong possibility that Masoud Juma will be available as well,” concluded the owner.

Meanwhile in the other Ke Yona match, Mamelodi Sundowns will host ABC Motsepe side EC Bees on Tuesday to complete the round of 16 matches.