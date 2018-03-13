Tractor Sazi will host Al Jazira in matchday 4 of the AFC Champions League on the 13th of March 2018 at the Yadegar Emam Stadium in Tabriz, which will look to be an important encounter for both sides.

Al Jazira News: Injuries, suspensions, line-up and date vs. Tractor Sazi

Al Jazira come into this game with 4 points after managing to beat Al Gharafa and lose to Al Ahli before a 0-0 draw with Tractor Sazi in the last matchday. Tractor Sazi come into this game with a single point, after losing to both Al Ahli and Al Gharafa before drawing with Al Jazira.

Date and time

Injuries, suspensions and line-up

Al Jazira will miss Ali Mabkhout, Mohammed Jamal and Mohammed Al Attas due to suspension while they are expected to play in a 4-3-3 line-up:

Ali Khaseif

Mohammed Fawzi - Salem Ali - Musallam Fayez - Salem Rashid

Khalfan Mubarak - Yaqoub Youssef Al Hussaini - Khalifa Al Hamdani

Mubarak Boussoufa - Ahmed Al Attas - Romarinho