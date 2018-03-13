Eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund and Thailand-based regional airline Bangkok Airways have announced a deal for regional partnership at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in Germany on Monday. The marketing deal aims to leverage branding cooperations of the two companies to tap into the larger market reach in Asia.

Borussia Dortmund announce Bangkok Airways as regional partner

As a regional partner of Borussia Dortmund, the deal with Bangkok Airways includes a variety of advertising and promotional components of the co-branding campaigns in Thailand, Southeast Asian countries, China and Hong Kong.

Carsten Cramer, Chief Marketing Officer of Borussia Dortmund, said, “Bangkok Airways have strengthened their award-winning position over the last couple of years in Asia. Both of us are ambitious and aspiring brands and are looking forward to introducing our cooperation across Bangkok Airways’ key markets.”

Bangkok Airways’ President, Mr.Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said: “With its strong global brand presence and a huge fan base, we believe that to partner with Borussia Dortmund will strengthen Bangkok Airways’ brand image as Asia’s Boutique Airline as well as make the airline better known across Asia and Europe which are our main customer bases.”

The deal with Bangkok Airways runs for two years and will involve the airways being a regional airline partner in Thailand, Southeast Asia, China and Hong Kong, which includes the use of player images, social media communications, legend appearances as well as marketing activation such as BVB branding at Bangkok Airways’ own airports in Koh Samui, Trat and Sukhothai in Thailand.