Caf gives new date for Esperance v Gor Mahia Caf match

Goal.com
Goal.com /

The return leg match of Caf Champions league between Esperance and Gor Mahia has been moved from Saturday.

According to the new dates, Esperance will now play host to the Kenyan champions at Stade Rades in Tunis on Sunday.

Gor Mahia managed to squeeze a 0-0 draw against Esperance in the first leg played at Machakos Stadium and will need a scoring draw to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Enroute to the first, Gor Mahia eliminated Leones Vegeterianos of Equatorial Guinea on a 3-1 aggregate score. K’Ogalo won the first leg 2-0 at home before managing a 1-1 draw away in Malabo.

