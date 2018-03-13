The return leg match of Caf Champions league between Esperance and Gor Mahia has been moved from Saturday.

Caf gives new date for Esperance v Gor Mahia Caf match

According to the new dates, Esperance will now play host to the Kenyan champions at Stade Rades in Tunis on Sunday.

Gor Mahia managed to squeeze a 0-0 draw against Esperance in the first leg played at Machakos Stadium and will need a scoring draw to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Enroute to the first, Gor Mahia eliminated Leones Vegeterianos of Equatorial Guinea on a 3-1 aggregate score. K’Ogalo won the first leg 2-0 at home before managing a 1-1 draw away in Malabo.