After failing to win in their first three games in the AFC Champions League this season, Al Wahda will be looking for their first when they host Zob Ahan at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the 12th of March.

Al Wahda News: Injuries, suspensions, line-up and date vs. Zob Ahan

Al Wahda come into this game in last place in the group with no points, meanwhile Zob Ahan are in second place with six points, sitting behind first-placed Al Duhail with nine points.

Al Wahda have had a poor performance during this year’s competition, with a 5-0 loss to Lokomotiv followed by a 3-2 loss to Al Duhail and 2-0 to Zob Ahan last week.

Date and time

Injuries, suspensions and line-up

Al Wahda will miss Sultan Al Ghaferi and Mohammed Bargash due to injury, with the team expected to start in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Mohammed Al Shamsi

Khaled Ibrahim – Salem Sultan – Rim Chang Woo – Ahmed Rashid

Nasser Abdulhadi – Mohammed Abdulbasit

Mourad Batna – Ismail Matar – Balazs Dszudszak

Sebastian Tagliabue