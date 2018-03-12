Persepolis will be a tough guest at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai in matchday 4 of the AFC Champions League when they face Al Wasl on the 13th of March 2018.

Al Wasl News: Injuries, suspensions, line-up and match preview vs. Persepolis

Al Wasl come into this match in last place with no points after losing all their first three games, meanwhile Persepolis come into this game on level points with Nasaf and Al Sadd who all have six points from their first three games.

Al Wasl look to get their first win of the competition, despite them being some distance away from the qualification spots.

Date and time

Injuries, suspensions and line-up

Al Wasl are not expected to miss anyone for their game and will expectedly play in a 4-3-3 formation:

Sultan Al Muntheri

Salem Awad – Abdulla Saleh – Hazza Salem – Abdulla Jassem

Hamad Al Balooshi – Humaid Abbas – Antonio Caceres – Ronaldo Mendes – Khalil Khameis

Caio