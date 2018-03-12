AFC Leopards return to Machakos to hunt for a third consecutive win

AFC Leopards will go second on the log if they beat Wazito in a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match.

AFC Leopards return to Machakos to hunt for another win

Ingwe are currently in fifth place, six points adrift of league leaders, Gor Mahia, but the Dennis Kitambi led side will cut K’Ogalo’s lead to within three points should they roar past the newly promoted side.

AFC Leopards will return to Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium, the very hunting ground where they picked their second consecutive win - 4-2 - against Mathare United.

With AFC Leopards' top management yet to make a decision on the fate of suspended coach Robert Matano, caretaker coach, Kitambi, is expected to lead Ingwe once again.

Wazito, who are fifth on the log on five points, played out to a 0-0 draw against Posta Rangers on Saturday.