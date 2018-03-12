Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits to enduring a “difficult” start to life at Arsenal, but believes he is ready to repay a club-record £55 million transfer fee by scoring more frequently.

Aubameyang confident he is over early issues at Arsenal

The Gabon international striker joined the Gunners at the end of the January transfer window, with a deadline day deal taking him to Emirates Stadium from Borussia Dortmund.

A debut goal against Everton suggested he would hit the ground running in England, but the 28-year-old then went three games without finding the target as Arsenal wobbled as a collective.

Aubameyang has, however, responded with two efforts in as many Premier League outings of late and is pleased to be playing his part in relieving some of the pressure on Arsene Wenger’s shoulders.

After scoring in a 3-0 victory over Watford, he told reporters: “It was a big win. The team did very well and it is a great three points. We needed it. I think the fans were happy, which is really important.

“It was a bit difficult for me at the beginning but I am feeling better now. I didn’t play a lot in January so it was difficult to find a rhythm.

“Now I am feeling better. I work hard, I have worked a lot in the last weeks and I am happy because I feel better.

“I am really happy for the boss because I am here because of him. He had the interest in me so I am happy to play for him.”

The frustrating thing for Aubameyang, having found some domestic form, is that he will once again be ineligible for Arsenal’s next fixture.

He has been prevented from competing in the Europa League after seeing his former employers at Dortmund slip into the competition.

Having already turned out for them in the Champions League this season, Aubameyang cannot represent two sides in the same UEFA event across any given campaign.

“I am really frustrated because of the rules,” added the prolific frontman.

"I am disappointed because I can’t help my team. That’s life. I have to deal with it.

“I can’t play every three days, and that is frustrating. When I was in Dortmund, I was playing every three days but now I play once a week or have a long time between games. It is not easy.”

As he will play no part in the second leg of a Europa League last-16 encounter with AC Milan on Thursday, and with Arsenal out of the FA Cup and the next international break approaching, Aubameyang will have to wait until April 1 for his next outing against Stoke.