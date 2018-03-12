FC Goa came out 3-2 winners when they travelled to Chennai during the league stage of Indian Super League (ISL) and head coach Sergio Lobera is hoping his team can achieve a similar result on Tuesday.

ISL 2017-18: Sergio Lobera - Our style of play is risky but I will be happy if we win 3-2

After a 1-1 draw in the first-leg, FC Goa travel to face Chennaiyin FC in the return leg of a crucial semi-final knowing that a goalless draw will favour their opponents due to the away goal advantage.

"We are the top goalscorers in the league. We have the highest goalscorer in the league as well. It is also true that our style of play has risks involved and we end up shipping goals. But if we can win the match 3-2 and I will be happy. We achieved that last time around in Chennai.

"We need to play the way we know to play. That makes us stronger. We will go out there looking to win the game. In the last game against Jamshedpur, we needed only a draw and we went and won the game. We are playing a tough team," said Lobera.

The former Las Palmas coach was asked that his side have only scored a single goal in over 225 minutes of football against Chennaiyin FC since going 3-0 up in the first game of the season.

"They changed in the 3-2 game. I thought they were two different halves. We led 3-0 in half-time and in the second half, they dominated and scored two goals. But we are going to keep playing our brand of football because I think that makes us the strongest," spoke Lobera on the eve of the match.

Chennaiyin have had 11 different goalscorers this season whereas Goa's primary source of goals has been their two attacking players, namely Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote. "We have 10 players who have scored ourselves and two have scored the majority of our goals. But in the end, scoring or conceding is the work of the team, not an individual. We can't focus on one player of the opposition," said Lobera.

"I think in the last few games, we had Boumous not available, Naveen missed. But the team has always managed to compete because the strength lies in the team. It is true that Lanza and Coro are decisive players but for them to do that, they need a strong team and system functioning behind them. I don't think Lanza and Coro would have scored so many goals if they played in another team or another system."

Speaking about his future the club, Lobera said, "The most important thing is playing the semi-final which we hopefully win. I have a contract with the club for the next year as well but coaches' future depends on the present. Therefore, all my efforts are focused on tomorrow's game and hopefully, we will be in the final."