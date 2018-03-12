The Saudi Professional League Committee announced the appointment of Musli Al Mamar as head of the SPL Committee by acclamation after Adel Ezzat announced his resignation from the role.

Al Mamar becomes new head of SPL by acclamation

The board of directors of the SPL were brought together and unanimously agreed that Musli Al Mamar would be appointed as the president of the SPL for the next four years. This decision came after Ezzat, who replaced the departing Yasser Al Misehal in a transitionary period, announced his resignation.

The choice of Al Mamar came based on his experience in different sporting, marketing and legal roles across his career. He holds a Master’s degree from England and Spain in marketing and sporting law respectively, with previous experience at Manchester United in a marketing role too.