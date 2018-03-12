The Round of 16 of the inaugural edition of the Super Cup is set to be held from March 31 to April 6 at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

Super Cup 2018: Jamshedpur FC face I-League champions Minerva Punjab and the Round of 16 fixtures

"This tournament shall draw the attention of football lovers across the country," said Subrata Dutta, Vice President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) at the draw held in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.

All the matches of the tournament will be held in a single leg knock-out format, beginning with the qualifiers on March 15 and 16 with the final expected to be played on April 25.

Bengaluru FC are set to face the winner of Qualifier 2 (NorthEast United or Gokulam Kerala), while Mohun Bagan will take on the winner of the qualifier between Delhi Dynamos and Churchill Brothers.

FC Goa will be up against ATK, whom they defeated 5-1 earlier this season during the league stage or I-League team Chennai City. The winner of the match between Mumbai City and Indian Arrows will take on East Bengal.

Kerala Blasters will face I-League runners-up NEROCA FC in the final Round of 16 match on April 6.