Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa is still puzzled by how he failed to pick maximum points against Kariobangi Sharks over the weekend.

Sofapaka Coach mystified by Kariobangi Sharks' stalemate

Batoto ba Mungu produced a dominant display in the Saturday’s 0-0 draw, but the 2009 league champions ended up sharing the spoils.

"I still do not understand how we did not get maximum points against Sharks. We dominated the proceedings from the word go and created so many opportunities.

"We were just not clinical in front of the goal and that cost us maximum points. We will work on it in training, but I am happy the way we played. It was encouraging."

The team is currently seventh on 10 points after six rounds of matches.