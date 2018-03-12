Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro was pleased with the team's recent win over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup.

Leonardo Castro: This is why Kaizer Chiefs signed me

According to the 28-year-old marksman, the encounter presented Amakhosi with the opportunity to put last weekend's defeat to Orlando Pirates behind them.

And he was pleased that they did just that against Steve Barker's side to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup.

Castro has urged his teammates to maintain the spirit going into the final matches of the campaign as they look to win silverware for the first time since 2015.

"There was a chance for us to move on [from the 3-1 loss to Orlando Pirates]. So, we took the chance and we move on to the next game," Castro told SuperSportTV.







"This is part of soccer; sometimes you lose, sometimes you draw, sometimes you win. We need to keep this spirit and move on," he said.

Having scored three goals since his arrival from Mamelodi Sundowns in January, Castro said he found it easy to settle in at the club even though he lacked match fitness when he first joined Amakhosi.

Castro said that he was already familiar with how Chiefs played even before he joined them, and he's happy to have rediscovered his confidence and most importantly, his goalscoring boots, saying that's why the Soweto giants brought him to Naturena.







"For me, it was easy because I knew the [kind of] football [that Chiefs played]. I was not playing that much [at Sundowns], but now I'm happy that I'm playing," added Castro.







"I've got my confidence back. I did my job [against Stellenbosch]; that's why Chiefs brought me here [to score goals]," concluded the Colombian striker.