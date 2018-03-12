Ulinzi Stars will jealously guard their home record when they host Posta Rangers in the seventh round of Kenyan Premier League next week.

Ulinzi Stars vows to protect home record as Posta Rangers come calling

The Nakuru based side are yet to lose at Afraha Stadium this season and with Rangers next on the line, the Soldiers will be looking forward to continuing their impressive record at home.

“Up next is Posta Rangers and we'll be aiming at keeping our unbeaten home run intact,” said Ulinzi Stars in a Social Media post.

Ulinzi opened their season with a 4-1 win over Zoo FC followed by a 0-0 draw against Mathare United. Dunstan Nyaudo men then picked three points against Tusker FC, thanks to a 1-0 victory.

The Soldiers will head into the home tie at the backdrop of a 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The win was Ulinzi’s first on the road this season thanks to Masita Masuta solo strike and a third of the season.

Ulinzi are sixth on the log with 10 points, while Posta Rangers are three places and three points behind.