SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews has given the strongest indication yet that caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo is one of the names being touted for the vacant position.

Tembo's name will be among the top candidates for SuperSport United job, says Matthews

Following the recent resignation of now former coach Eric Tinkler, SuperSport assistant coach Tembo has been left to pick up the pieces as he was appointed to the hot seat until the end of the season.

The 47-year-old though, is no stranger to the job having filled the void on several occasions as an interim, most recently he was entrusted with getting Matsatsantsa through the group phases of the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup during the transition between coach Stuart Baxter and Tinkler.

However, after spending close to 20 years at the club as both player and coach, many believe that the Zimbabwean is deserved of a crack at the big time, and it seems that the SuperSport chief executive is not all too closed off to the idea.

“I think that for him as a person, we need to keep that process and door open,” Matthews told IOL.

“If he delivers (during this time as an interim coach) he would surely be a favourite candidate come June and the off season when we have to look for a permanent appointment for next season,” he added.

“He has stepped in a few times as caretaker coach and I think now is a moment of truth in his career. This is an opportunity to see if he is interested in the job first. This will be the longest spell he has had in charge as an interim coach,” he explained.

Furthermore, Matthews revealed that Tembo’s name is at the top of list of possible candidates for the job.

“I thought Kaitano started well on Saturday (last week in the goalless draw with Maritzburg United). We were very pleased with what we saw. We will look at the CVs, narrow them down, and Kaitano’s name will be there near the top,” he concluded.