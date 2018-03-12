MSL matchday five: JDT extend lead, Selangor and Negeri's misery continues

Six round five Malaysia Super League (MSL) were played over the weekend, with all but one host team winning their respective encounter.

In the only match to be held on Friday, PKNS FC returned to winning ways when they beat Kelantan 1-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium. Singapore international Faris Ramli continued his fine form, scoring the only goal of the match in the 40th minute. PKNS moved up to third following the win, while Kelantan dropped into the relegation zone in 11th.

On Saturday, defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) extended the gap at the top when they beat Terengganu FC 1-0 in Kuala Terengganu. The solitary goal was scored by the visitors' defender Marcos Antonio. JDT stayed at the top, while Terengganu dropped into fifth following the match.

At the Darul Makmur Stadium, Pahang moved to second after they hammered Negeri Sembilan 4-0. Both their last-minute pre-season foreign signings; Patrick Cruz and Forkey Doe bagged a brace in the match, with Cruz scoring in the 27th and 66th minute, and Doe netting his goals in the 45th and 89th minute. The visitors moved into the bottom spot in the standings following the defeat; their fourth straight loss in all competitions.

Kuala Lumpur (KL) moved out of the relegation zone and the bottom spot when they recorded a shock 4-3 win over favourites Kedah at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium. Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak opened the scoring for them just three minutes into the match after he dispossessed centre back Khairul Helmi Johari, but the visitors equalised just eight minutes later through Pablo Pallares' strike. Kedah went in front in the 50th minute thanks to Liridon Krasniqi's goal, but KL restored parity in the 62nd minute through Guilherme de Paula's penalty, after Zaquan was fouled by Helmi. It was then the hosts' turn to go in front when Paulo Josue scored in the 82nd minute, but Pablo tied the score 3-3 in injury time. However, with the last strike of the match, substitute Ashri Chuchu scored and gave the Hawks the three points. Kedah dropped into the seventh spot following the defeat.

On Sunday, Selangor continued their miserable run, falling to a third consecutive league defeat, this time at the hands of Perak at the TLDM Stadium, Lumut. Pre-season signing Ashmawi Yakin had a debut to forget, when he nodded the ball into his own net in the 20th minute, before Kenny Pallraj made it 2-0 in the 34th minute. Gilmar da Silva sealed the win just before the halftime whistle, and the hosts won 3-0. Perak moved up to sixth, while Selangor dropped into the eighth spot.

At the Hang Jebat Stadium, Yahor Zubovich's 14th and 86th minute goals were enough to help Melaka United defeat PKNP FC 2-0. The Mousedeers moved up to fourth while PKNP dropped into 10th place following the match.

Next weekend the league will take a break for the third round FA Cup action, and will resume at the end of the month.

