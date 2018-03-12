Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa square-off once again in the space of four days to earn a place in the Indian Super League (ISL) final.

Game ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview Chennaiyin FC v FC Goa

Date

Tuesday, March 13

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

CHENNAIYIN FC:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Raphael Augusto, Jeje Lalpekhlua



FC GOA:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Ferran Corominas, Manauel Lanzarote





GAME PREVIEW

It’s back to square one. Chennaiyin FC will host FC Goa, their opponent from their first league match this season at the Marina Arena. The last time the two teams played in Chennai, Goa ran the show for the opening 45 minutes before Chennai made a tactical switch from a three-man defence to four at the back and almost secured a point.

The Marina Machans did score an away goal but would be disappointed that the final scoreline wasn’t a reflection of their performance. They could have easily won the tie by three or four goals and it was only the brilliance of Laxmikant Kattimani combined with the wastefulness of the Chennaiyin forwards that Goa survived.

John Gregory would once again rely on the midfield duo of Dhanpal Ganesh and Bikramjit Singh to stifle the Goan attacking players. Mailson Alves and Henrique Sereno once again displayed why they are so highly rated given their defensive organization and discipline.

All eyes will be on Jeje Lalpekhlua who would be keen to make amends after missing two good opportunities in the last match. The former Mohun Bagan striker has overcome a lean patch earlier this season and certainly that would give him in the belief to do it all over again.

The English coach will expect more Raphael Augusto as the Brazilian needs to make more attacking forays into the opposition half.

FC Goa know that they have to score as a draw wouldn’t suffice. Ferran Corominas had a largely quiet evening in Goa and the onus will be on him to lead from the front.

The good news for the visitors is that Moroccan midfielder Hugo Boumous is back in contention for a start. He would bring more directness in their attack as he looks to dribble past players through the middle.

Manuel Lanzarote, except for the goal, was largely anonymous and the 34-year-old needs to be at his creative best against a resilient Chennai outfit.

Coach Sergio Lobera, like earlier in the season, continues to believe in his philosophy of ‘attack being the best form of defence'. He remains confident in his team’s ability to carve the opposition open and score an away goal in Chennai.

It will be interesting to see if he chooses to hand a start to Naveen Kumar, who is available after serving his suspension, or continue with Kattimani who was produced a stellar display in between the sticks.

So who will emerge victorious in a clash of titanic proportions – Chennaiyin FC or FC Goa? All roads lead to the Marina Arena on Tuesday.