'You're a woman so I won't tell you to f*** off!' - Sarri's foul-mouthed reply to journalist

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri immediately apologised after some unsavoury comments directed toward a journalist on Sunday. 

Sarri was speaking at his press conference following Napoli's 0-0 draw with Inter at San Siro. 

The result meant Napoli trail first-place Juventus by a point, with the Old Lady having a game in hand. 

Sarri was asked if the draw meant Napoli's title hopes are gone, and responded in a less-than diplomatic fashion. 

"You're a woman, you're nice, so I won't tell you to f*** off," the Napoli boss said. 

Following the press conference, Sarri immediately went over to the journalist to apologise personally. 

