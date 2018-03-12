News

Crazy scenes as armed team owner disrupts Greek match

AAP /

A disputed goal at the end of a Greek league match on Sunday between leaders AEK Athens and title rivals PAOK led to a pitch invasion by one of the team owners, who appeared to be carrying a gun.

Fernando Varela scored with a header in the 90th minute, putting hosts PAOK ahead 1-0 in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

The referee signalled a goal but then seemed to disallow it for offside.

PAOK's owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis, came on the field twice and was accompanied by bodyguards.

Savvidis wasn't happy at all. Image: Getty

On the second occasion, without the overcoat he was wearing before, Savvidis appeared to be carrying a pistol which was in its holder.

AEK officials claimed Savvidis threatened the referee during his first foray onto the pitch, before being pulled away.

Is that a gun? Image: Getty

The game was eventually suspended.

Adding to the widespread confusion there were claims referee Giorgos Kominis had actually allowed the goal.

An official statement is expected from the Greek league.


