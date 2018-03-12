Greek soccer match stopped by armed owner

A disputed goal at the end of a Greek league match on Sunday between leaders AEK Athens and title rivals PAOK led to a pitch invasion by one of the team owners, who appeared to be carrying a gun.

Fernando Varela scored with a header in the 90th minute, putting hosts PAOK ahead 1-0 in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The referee signalled a goal but then seemed to disallow it for offside.

PAOK's owner, businessman Ivan Savvidis, came on the field twice and was accompanied by bodyguards.

On the second occasion, without the overcoat he was wearing before, Savvidis appeared to be carrying a pistol which was in its holder.

AEK officials claimed Savvidis threatened the referee during his first foray onto the pitch, before being pulled away. They also maintain he also threatened AEK's operations manager Vassilis Dimitriadis.

AEK say they will file a complaint with FIFA and UEFA, the world and European soccer governing bodies.

PAOK said in a statement: "After what happened today, PAOK chairman Ivan Savvidis is preparing all necessary procedures to protect the team and all his collaborators from the threats and attacks they have been subjected to.

There will be relevant announcements on the issue soon."

The game was eventually abandoned. Adding to the widespread confusion there were claims referee Giorgos Kominis had actually allowed the goal.

The score at the time of abandonment remains uncertain - 0-0 or 1-0 to PAOK - with the referee's report still to come.

AEK claimed the atmosphere had become too threatening for the game to resume, while the referee was reportedly in favour of resuming.

Earlier, AEK coach Manolo Jimenez had been sent to the stands, in the 83rd minute, for constantly complaining.

An official statement is expected from the Greek league.