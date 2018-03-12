Former England international turned TV pundit Jamie Carragher has been forced to apologise to a 14-year-old girl for appearing to spit at her after Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Liverpool legend spits at young girl in shocking video

As you can see in the video above, obtained by The Mirror, the teenage United fan was in the passenger seat of the car her father was driving when he chirped the former Liverpool legend about the game.

When the driver repeatedly mentioned the score, Carragher is heard to say, "Alright", before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

The incident, recorded by the girl's father, ends with the girl saying to her father that Carragher's spittle had hit her in the face.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Carragher wrote: "Totally out of order & I've apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies."

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

Carragher told The Mirror he'd been abused before the video started.

"It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first and it just continued and continued," Carragher said.

"I was leaving the ground and trying to keep my head down. I thought it was a Liverpool fan at first wanting an autograph at first so I stopped.

"It carried on and I drove away but it carried on again and I lost my head.

"I shouldn't have done it but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car?"

Carragher made 508 appearances for Liverpool from 1996–2013, scoring four goals.

He also earned 38 caps for England.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “It’s unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie.”

with AAP