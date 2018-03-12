Sasere: Sunshine Stars were unlucky to lose versus Go Round

Franklin Sasere believed Sunshine Stars were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Go Round in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League clash at the Krisdera Stadium.

The Akure based outfit dominated the match but Okon Otop’s 32nd minute header sunk Duke Udi’s men.



Sasere claimed he was not disappointed with his team's performance but rued the chances they missed and suggested that fortune favoured the hosts.

“This is a game we should have won comfortably because we played really well and created most of the chances,” Sasere told Goal.

“But we didn’t have enough in the end. After we let in the first goal, we played well in the second half but had been unfortunate.

“Generally, I thought we were a bit unlucky and we will try as much as possible to return to winning ways in our next fixture.”

Sunshine Stars had several issues with injuries to first team players and admitted that the absence of the likes of Dayo Ojo and Sunday Abe hurt his side's chances.

“These are two key members of the team and I must tell you that their absence was felt,” he continued.

“We tried to make what we had work, we gave everything but all that counted for nothing.

“The game is over, we have learnt our lessons and we’ll look forward to winning our next fixture which is a crucial one for the team.”

The defeat takes the Owena Whale back to the relegation zone with 13 points from 12 games. They host Yobe Stars in their next NPFL fixtures.