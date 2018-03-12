Enugu Rangers brought Enyimba's unbeaten run to an end after a 1-0 win in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Enugu Rangers 1 Enyimba 0: Silas' header ends People's Elephant unbeaten run

It was an early first-half strike from Bright Silas that Gbenga Ogunbote's men required to secure their first win in four league games against the People's Elephant.

The Flying Antelopes started the Oriental derby contest brightly as Silas gave them the lead after he headed home Felix Ogbuke's free kick in the fifth minute.



5' GOAL! Rangers 1-0 Enyimba #RANENY #NPFL18 . Bright Silas glances home Felix Ogbuke's pin-point free kick. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) March 11, 2018

Four minutes later, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu's free-kick almost handed the visitors a leveler but he was denied by goalkeeper Olufemi Thomas.

The Rangers shot-stopper yet again made another brilliant save to stop Stanley Dimgba's effort when Enyimba came close to finding an equalizer in the 23rd minute.

Two minutes after the restart, Ogunbote's side nearly leveled matters but Abdulrahman Bashir's header off Dimgba's cross went wide.

In final 10 minutes of the game, the visitors saw another chance to claw back but Dare Ojo's effort was deflected wide as they suffered their first defeat in eight consecutive league games.

With the win, Enugu Rangers climbed up to the fifth position on the log with 18 points from 12 games, while Enyimba dropped to sixth with 17 points from 11 matches.