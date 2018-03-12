Ushuru narrowly downed visiting Green Commandos by a solitary goal in an entertaining match played on at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

Ushuru FC win, Western Stima drops points in NSL

Prior to the match, the Ken Kenyatta coached side had registered only one win in the last five matches while the opponents had not won any of the four matches played. Bill Oporia's 4th minute strike was all the taxmen needed to take their season's tally to eight points.

Western Stima drew 2-2 with Nakuru-based side St. Josephs in another match played on Sunday. Junior Mukisa gave the power men a deserved lead in the 8th minute, with Mwita Johanna doubling the advantage in the 34th minute.

The visitors halved the deficit four minutes later courtesy of Martin Oduor before Fadhili Adam scored the penalty in the 50th minute to ensure spoils are shared.

At Afraha Stadium, hosts Nakuru All Stars continued with their poor form after falling to visiting Bidco United 5-0. Sean Opwora scored a brace with Augustine Etemesi, Juma David and Walubuka John scoring a goal each.

In other results, Isibania downed Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal while FC Talanta and Kisumu All Stars battled it to a barren draw.

On Monday, KCB will take on Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo with Administration Police facing GFE later on in the same venue. At Karuturi Grounds, Naivasha, Kenya Police will play Kangemi All Stars.