Aubameyang nets third Arsenal goal, Iwobi barren spell continues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target as Arsenal caged Watford 3-0 in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

The Gabon international scored the Gunners’ second goal before assisting Henrikh Mkhitaryan for the third.

Mkhitaryan played a defence-splitting throughball for the 28-year-old who rounded goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis and slotted home, as Arsene Wenger registered his 700th Arsenal win in his 1,222nd match.



Aside his goal and assist, the former Borussia Dortmund forward was on parade for the entire duration of the encounter against Javi Gracia’s men.

He touched the ball 24 times, had two shots on target and won one foul with 80% passing accuracy.

That cannot be said of Alex Iwobi who extended his barren spell to 11 games across all competitions.

Iwobi who got his 15th EPL start of the season against the Hornet was on parade for 66 minutes before making way for Danny Welbeck.