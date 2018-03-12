Stanley Tshabalala reveals the secret behind Orlando Pirates winger Luvuyo Memela's recent success

Orlando Pirates technical director Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala has revealed the secret behind Luvuyo Memela's good form for the Soweto giants.

The attacking midfielder has been one of Bucs' best players this season having scored five goals in 16 Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches.

The man, who signed Memela for the Buccaneers has attributed the left-footed player's success to the change in his wayward lifestyle, which had negatively affected his career.

"It did not start well when he first arrived at Pirates [in 2015]. His lifestyle was not good and it affected his game," Tshabalala told The Sowetan.

The Cape Town-born winger joined Pirates from National First Division (NFD) outfit Cape Town All Stars prior to the start of the 2015/16 campaign.

"But we had a father and son discussion about it and he cried like a baby during our discussion. He then promised to mend his ways," he continued.

"He is now focused and you can see that he is doing exactly what he came to do at Orlando Pirates and he is as hot as wire," the former South Africa head coach explained.

"Luvo is awkward, a left footer, who in my opinion is a rare find. I am very happy for him and I can only hope he continues delivering the goods,"

Tshabalala disclosed that he discovered Memela when he was involved in a NFD match against Innocent Maela's Thanda Royal Zulu.

Maela was on loan at Thanda from the Buccaneers and he recalled by the Houghton-based outfit at the end of the 2016/17 season.

"I had gone to monitor our player Innocent Maela whom we had loaned to Thanda. Thanda lost that game to All Stars and Memela scored in that game," Tshabalala said.

"You could see that the boy is a talent. I then realised that we need to bring him back home," said Tshabalala, who added that they allowed Memela to complete the season with Thanda. We then spoke to All Stars and the boy is back home," he concluded.

Memela and his Bucs team-mates will take on Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 game at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.