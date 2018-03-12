Hell to heaven as Arsenal flip form book

Arsenal have eased their way past Watford 3-0 in the Premier League, marking their first clean sheet in 12 league matches and settling nerves at the Emirates after a string of losses in 2018.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal against Watford.

The win leaves Arsenal 10 points off Champions League qualification in sixth place in the standings, while Watford stay in 10th. Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham moved back into third with a 4-1 win at Bournemouth but it may have come at a cost with top-scorer Harry Kane injured.

"It was a convincing win. It gets us out of that negative spiral that we were in," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said.

Prior to their midweek 2-0 away win over AC Milan in the Europa League, the Gunners had lost four games in a row in all competitions, including back-to-back 3-0 drubbings by runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"In one week we got from hell to heaven," Wenger said.

Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi opened the scoring in the eighth minute, heading home from a Mesut Ozil free kick for his third goal of the season and the home side's 1000th of the Premier League era.

Watford pressed Arsenal back into their own area as the first half came to a close, but they were unable to equalise.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead just short of the hour mark, running onto a pass from former Borussia Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan and rounding the keeper to slot the ball home.

A minute later Watford won a penalty when Ainsley Maitland-Niles was deemed to have brought down Roberto Pereyra in the area.

But Petr Cech got his fingertips to Troy Deeney's spot kick, nudging the ball onto the post and back out, to roars of approval from the home crowd. The save helped the Czech stopper achieve his 200th clean sheet in the Premier League.

Aubameyang then turned assistant for Mkhitaryan in the 77th minute, passing the ball across the front of the goal for the Armenian to smash the ball home from close range.

On England's south coast two goals from Son Heung-min helped lift Spurs above Liverpool in the table after Dele Alli levelled proceedings in the 35th minute after Junior Stanislas' opener for the hosts.

Serge Aurier added a fourth in second-half stoppage time.

The injury to Kane, who came off in the first half, was the obvious note of concern for Spurs and the England international will have scans on Monday.

"It was a massive challenge after Wednesday but the team showed great character and personality," manager Mauricio Pochettino said.