Enyimba’s Oladapo credits Ronaldo with goal celebration style

Enyimba striker Austin Oladapo has revealed that he is looking up to Real Madrid talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo and it was the reason he copied the Portuguese goal celebration style after he bagged his first goal for the People’s Elephant in their 2-0 away win against Energie FC of Benin Republic.

Oladapo was a member of the CHAN Eagles to the African Nations Championship hosted by Morocco which were beaten finalists and he has continued from where he stopped with five games thus far for the Paul Aigbogun led side since his return.

The one-time Gombe United attacker ran to the corner flag and wheeled away in celebration same way Ronaldo does every time he scores for the Los Blancos and Oladapo disclosed that he was thrilled to get his first goal for his new club and that he is hoping to make more significant impact with Enyimba in the league and in the Caf Confederation cup competitions.

“It was a special goal for me and I must state that the way I celebrated that goal just like the way Ronaldo does for Madrid is just to express the way I felt after scoring that goal. It was my first goal for Enyimba and also in the Caf Confederation Cup. It will always remain part of me for a long time,” Oladapo told Goal.

“I have worked so hard since I joined Enyimba and I must be grateful to God for the wonderful things he has done in my life and will continue to do. I am living my dreams now and I am happy with it.

“I see Ronaldo as my role model and it was the reason I chose to copy the way he celebrates his goals for Madrid. It is the way I will be celebrating my further goals for Enyimba.”

On the Sunday high profile match with Enugu Rangers, Oladapo stressed that: “We are in form right now and we do not want Rangers to halt our unbeaten run. We will step out full of confidence that we can hurt them before their fans.”

“It is a local derby and we won’t like to be beaten by them because of the history between both teams. We will try to defend the colours of Enyimba and ensure that we get a good result in Enugu.”