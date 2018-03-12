Enugu Rangers’ midfielder, Chiamaka Madu claimed that the Flying Antelopes players hold the Oriental Derby in right regards and won’t like to concede any of the points to Enyimba when they slug it out on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu in a league tie.

Enugu Rangers’ Madu expects tough derby with Enyimba

Both clubs have rich history between them including winning the league title seven times apiece which is a record in the topflight and the game ended 1-1 last season when the tie was played on the same turf but Madu in his pre-match analysis disclosed that the Flying Antelopes are battle ready and won’t want a repeat of last season result.

“It is a local derby between both clubs and we know the history between them. The only way we can show respect and honour for our club is to prepare very hard and pray that we have a favourable result against them,” Madu told Goal.

“We are not afraid of Enyimba or the means by which they arrived Enugu. We have kept our training sessions very close and private and we are expecting a good result against them. The fact that we are yet to win in our last three games is enough reason to pounce on Enyimba and devour them.

“It will be an explosive match and I know that Rangers will come tops irrespective of the opposition."

Rangers are eighth in the league table with 15 points from 11 matches.