Godwin Paul celebrates Yobe Stars’ return to Damaturu ahead of Pillars tie

Yobe Desert Stars goalkeeper Godwin Paul says their return to their fortress at the August 27 Stadium, Damaturu came at the right time ahead of their Sunday league tie with Kano Pillars.

Kano’s Sani Abacha Stadium hosted their last home match against El Kanemi Warriors which they won 2-0 and they would have faced Sai Masu Gida on the same turf had they not received the nod to use their traditional home turf and Paul is full of praise to the League Management Company for making it possible for them to return home.

He said playing before their fans will give them added advantage against Kano Pillars who will be out to keep their unbeaten run intact and that they have resolved more than ever to break Pillars' yoke in Damaturu.

“We were happy to hear the information that the LMC has given us the go ahead to make use of our stadium in Damaturu for our game with Kano Pillars and subsequent home games after we were told they were satisfied with the work done on the stadium since it was suspended two weeks ago,” Paul told Goal.

“With the opportunity to play before our fans sealed now, I know that our fans will be out to cheer us to victory and it will difficult for Pillars to survive the heat.

“We have prepared so hard for this match and we are expecting a home win just like we have done in our previous home games. We may be young in the league in terms of team but the players in the team are made of players with premier league experience and they are using it very well to ensure that Yobe Stars are formidable."