Kano Pillars' Adewale Ojebisi says his side are aiming to avoid defeat when they trade tackles with Yobe Desert Stars at the Damaturu Stadium on Sunday.

Kano Pillars won't lose at Yobe Desert Stars, boasts Adewale Ojebisi

Ibrahim Musa's men defeated Go Round 2-0 to go top of the league table and they would be hoping to stretch their unbeaten run to eight consecutive matches against the newcomers.

Though Muhammed Babaganaru's side are back in Damaturu from Kano, having rehabilitated their stadium, but the midfielder insists they are ready to battle for the maximum points.