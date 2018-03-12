Chidiebere Ajoku is aiming to help Yobe Desert Stars to shock Nigeria Professional Football League table-toppers, Kano Pillars, when they meet in Damaturu on Sunday.

Yobe Desert Stars want to end Kano Pillars' unbeaten run - Chidiebere Ajoku

The newcomers defeated El Kanemi Warriors 2-0 in Kano and wound hope to maintain their unbeaten home record this season when they face Ibrahim Musa's men.

Having in mind the Sai Masu Gida undefeated in their last eight league games, the former Niger Tornadoes man is confident they can halt their impressive run at the Damaturu Stadium.

"We are happy that we are back in Damaturu from Kano to play our home matches and in front of our darling fans," Ajoku told Goal.

"Damaturu has been a fortress for us and we want to keep winning for the people of Yobe. Many people never gave us a chance but not disappointed our fans with our performance.

"It is a big match we have this weekend, facing Kano Pillars at home. It is a very important game for us too because we want to keep fighting to be among the top ten teams.

"It will surely be a tough match but I believe we can beat them. They have a lot of good players and that why they are on the top of the league.

"We respect them but do not care about their achievement this season. We are aware they have been unbeatable in their last eight games but that will come to an end in Damaturu.

“I have great confidence in the quality of players we have on the team and our coaches too. So, we are not scared of them.”

Seventh-placed Yobe Desert Stars are with 16 points from 10 games, and will delight improving their position with a win against Kano Pillars.