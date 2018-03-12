Plateau United midfielder, Raphael Ayagwa has stated that self-belief played a key role in his goal against Etoile du Sahel in the Caf Champions League having perfected the act during training sessions.

Self belief, constant practice behind wonder goal, says Plateau United’s Ayagwa

The Peace Boys were trailing by four goals but his panenka kick ensured that his side got two crucial away goals ahead of the return leg in Jos next weekend.

Ayagwa informed that having trained very hard using the same technique, he knew he won’t miss the target.

“I know that in everything that you do, you must be confident in what you do. I have practiced the penalty kick so well and I know that I will score it,” Ayagwa told Goal.

“The goal helped us to wake up and we were able to get another one which has tilted the game to our advantage slightly.

“We were determined not to let down our coach and the people of Nigeria and it was the reason we didn’t give up even after such bad start in Sousse and we are looking forward to a great comeback before our fans.”

"Two of the three goals we conceded in the first half were clear offside goals and the fourth goal too but we had to put all that behind us and concentrated on our own game."