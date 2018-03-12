Abia Warriors will return to winning ways, says Kabiru Ayinde

Kabiru Ayinde has assured that Abia Warriors will return to winning ways despite their slump in form.

The Umuahia based outfit are 10th on the NPFL log and face a tough task against Ifeanyi Ubah on Sunday.

"It is a local derby and we know that a lot will go into it," Ayinde told Goal.

"We are determined to secure a positive result and we won’t relent until we achieve it.

“We are not happy at all with the results we have posted in recent matches especially the two draws we got against Sunshine Stars and Enugu Rangers in Umuahia. They were games we ought to have got maximum points."

“We have not done really well this season and have also lost some points at home," he continued.

"We will take it gradually and I want to assure our fans that we will soon start picking points from our road games especially from the game with FC Ifeanyiubah.

“We keep on working hard to ensure that we become a force to reckon with. It has not actually gone the way we expected it but we hope to make amends from now until the end of the season.”