Suraj Ayeleso is upbeat that Nasarawa United will give a good account of themselves when they trade tackles with Akwa United on Monday in a league tie in Uyo after his recent return from knee injury.

Ayeleso upbeat about Nasarawa United’s chances against Akwa United

The goalkeeper has stayed out of action until last week when he was instrumental in their 1-0 home win over Wikki Tourists with some important saves.

He revealed that he has fully recovered and his teammates are determined to leave the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo with a lasting impression when they face the Promise Keepers on Monday.

"I am happy to return to fitness and I am back to help my team improve in the league table," Ayeleso told Goal.

"It was a good game against Wikki Tourists and I contributed my part to help us win the game.

“We have another tough game against Akwa United in Uyo on Monday. We do not have any problem with them. We will go there and fight for the three points.

"We are not bothered about their home form. I still want to help my team to ensure that we do not concede cheeky goals.

“Akwa United must be at their best if they are to have any chance against us. We are going there with the determination to claim the maximum points. We are not afraid of them and their form in the league this season,” he expressed."