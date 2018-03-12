Chemelil Sugar and Bandari FC moved joint second on points with Mathare United after registering wins in Kenyan Premier League matches played on Sunday.

Chemelil Sugar and Bandari register vital wins in KPL

Chemelil beat Nakumatt 4-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while Bandari handed Sony Sugar their second consecutive defeat with a 3-0 win at Mbaraki Sports Complex in Mombasa.

The Millers came from a goal down to hand Nakumatt their second defeat of the season in the early kick-off match. Nakumatt have so far managed a single win, lost twice and drew three of their last six games.

Philip Muchuma’a hat-trick pushed Chemilil Sugar to within a touching distance with leaders Gor Mahia after picking their third win of the season.

Former Mathare United forward Brian Nyakan gave Nakumatt the lead in the 21st minute, but Muchuma put the match level with a 34th minute for a 1-1 score line at the break.

Muchuma, however, doubled his effort just five minutes after the restart before former Bandari defender; Noah Abich turned the ball into his own net to double Chemelil Sugar’s effort.

Muchuma completed his hat-trick from the spot after Abich committed a foul inside his box. Meanwhile, William Wadri scored a brace in his maiden start for Bandari in the Dockers’ win over Salim Babu’s Sony Sugar in Mombasa.

The win saw Bandari take their point tally to 11 from six games, in a season that is best summed up with three wins, two draws and a defeat.

Wadri gave the Ken Odhiambo side the lead early in the match with a simple tap in after he was laid off by a combined effort of Anthony Wambani and Joshua Oyoo.

The striker then doubled his effort in the second half before he was pulled out for Shaban Kenga with David King’atua coming in for Hassan Abdala.

Substitute King’atua wound up Sony’s bad outing in Mombasa with a third goal late into the second half to hand Odhiambo three deserved points.

Sony Sugar have now lost their second consecutive match having fallen 2-0 to AFC Leopards at the Awendo Green Stadium last weekend.