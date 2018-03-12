Juve go top on emotional Serie A matchday

Fiorentina have paid the ultimate tribute to their late captain Davide Astori with a 1-0 Italian Serie A win while Juventus went top with a 2-0 victory over Udinese.

Fiorentina fans pay tribute to Davide Astori during their 1-0 Serie A win over Benevento.

Paulo Dybala scored in each half to give the champions the points while Napoli slipped to second after a 0-0 draw at Inter Milan.

Juventus, who are chasing a seventh successive league title, have 71 points from 27 games, with Napoli on 70 from 28 after a dour stalemate with Inter at the San Siro.

The Argentine Dybala curled home a superb free kick from the edge of the area in the 20th minute to put Juventus ahead, and he was pulled down for a penalty later in the first half only for compatriot Gonzalo Higuain to miss the spot kick.

Dybala added his second four minutes after halftime, Higuain expertly holding up the ball before playing it into the path of the 24-year-old, who slotted it home right-footed.

Inter defender Milan Skriniar missed the game's best chance in the late fixture as he headed against the post shortly after the break, with Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne twice coming close in the latter stages.

The sudden death last week of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori cast a pall over Sunday's proceedings in the league.

Many of last weekend's matches were postponed after his passing and this week's games began with both silence and applause as the 31-year-old Italian international was remembered.

In the day's early kick-off, Vitor Hugo scored the only goal as Fiorentina beat Benevento 1-0 at the Artemio Franchi stadium in a game filled with emotional tributes to Astori, who was buried on Thursday.

Before kickoff, the players warmed up in shirts bearing the 31-year-old's No.13, and the teams and officials gathered in the centre circle for a minute's silence which was only broken by the whirr of photographers' cameras.

As tears flowed down the cheeks of fans in the stands, balloons in violet and white were released into the air, and in the 13th minute the ball was put out of play as Fiorentina fans raised flags and engaged in a minute of applause.

AC Milan substitute Andre Silva netted his first goal in the top flight, nodding home deep into stoppage for a 1-0 win at Genoa.

The Rossoneri entered the Europa League zone, sitting behind fifth-place Inter.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile - the league's top scorer - scored both goals, including a superb backheel deep into stoppage time, to give his side a share of the spoils as they drew 2-2 away to Cagliari.

Crotone hammered Sampdoria 4-1 at home to climb out of the relegation zone, SPAL slipped into the bottom three after a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Sassuolo while Atalanta won 1-0 at Bologna.