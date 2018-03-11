Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr has made several changes in the squad to face Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match.

New faces as Gor Mahia overhauls squad to face Nzoia Sugar

Kerr, who is already grappling with injury worries ahead of Caf Champions League return leg against Esperance, has recalled Ephraim Guikan and Kevin Omondi to the squad.

The duo replaced Rwandan internationals, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge who are both left out of the squad completely.

First-choice goalkeeper, Boniface Oluoch is also missing from the squad as well as midfielder, Francis Kahata.

Oluoch has been replaced by Shaban Odhonji while George Odhiambo starts from the bench.

Starting XI: Shaban Odhonji, Bernard Ondiek, Wesley Onguso, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Cercidy Okeyo, Bonface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Ephraim Guikan, Kevin Omondi and Samuel Onyango.

Reserves: Peter Odhiambo, Joash Onyango, Raphael Asuda, George Odhiambo, Humphrey Mieno, Stephen Okiro, Eliud Lokowam.