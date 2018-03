Bandari midfielder benched against Sony Sugar

David King’atua and Shaban Kenga will start from the bench as Bandari takes on Sony Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Bandari midfielder benched against Chemelil Sugar

Former Kakamega Homeboyz forward, Wycliffe Ochomo will join the duo on the bench as Ken Odhiambo make changes for the home tie.

William Wadri has been handed his maiden start upfront with Farouk Shikalo maintaining his place between the sticks.

Starting XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Nicholas Meja, Fred Nkata, Bernard Odhiambo, Felly Mulumba, Abdallah Hassan, Collins Agade, Anthony Wambani, William Wadri, Keegan Ndemi, Joshua Oyoo.

Reserves: Joseph Ochuka, Dan Guya, Siraj Mohammed, David King’atua, Brian Andaje, Shaban Kenga, Wycliffe Ochomo.