Arsenal players 'lead by example' - Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has claimed that Arsenal's players "lead by example", and has argued that the Gunners have the fight to turn their fortunes around.

Arsenal were on a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions before winning 2-0 at AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 fixture on Thursday.

The club's recent form has seen pressure once again mount on manager Arsene Wenger, with the north London club 13 points adrift of the top four ahead of their Premier League clash with Watford on Sunday.

But Iwobi has hit back at those who question the team's mentality, insisting there is no lack of spirit in the Emirates Stadium dressing room.

"I know the players and they lead by example in the team," Iwobi is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"Obviously, people in the media speak a lot when things aren't going right, but we as players do communicate with each other.

"Maybe it doesn't come across as being loud on the pitch – and you don't see it as much – but we do speak when things aren't going as well as planned.

"We know we can do better in defence and better in attack.

"The key thing is to find a way to defend and attack all together.

"We have to work on that, we know that, and we have been ­trying to do that so, hopefully, we will be able to show signs of that togetherness soon."