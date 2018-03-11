Sofapaka Coach, Sam Ssimbwa calls for team work from the squad

Sofapaka Coach, Sam Ssimbwa has called for teamwork in his squad if the former champions are to make an impression in the league this season.

Sofapaka Coach, Sam Ssimbwa calls for team work from squad

Sofapaka signed a number of big names last January, including former Nakumatt striker, Kepha Aswani and Stephen Waruru who joined from Ulinzi Stars, but the Ugandan tactician warns that ‘names’ will not win the titles.

Ssimbwa reiterated the need for his squad to join forces and kill the opponents.

“Names don’t play football. Even if you bring Messi (Lionel) and (Cristiano) Renaldo together, but they don’t play as a team, you cannot win,” said Ssimbwa who blamed bad luck for the dropped points on Saturday.

Ssimbwa was reacting after a 0-0 draw against Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Sofapaka dominated the match, but could only settle for one point from the match.