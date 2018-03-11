David Owino’s injury was the turning points for Mathare United’s in a 4-3 defeat to AFC Leopards, says Coach Francis Kimanzi.

Mathare United coach point reason behind AFC Leopards lose

AFC Leopards, under caretaker Coach, Dennis Kitambi handed the 'Slum Boys' a first defeat of the season at teh Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the win was Kitambi's second since he took over the team two weeks ago on an interim basis.

Kitambi who is in charge following the suspension of Robert Matano begun picked his maiden win with a 2-0 victory over Sony Sugar last week.

But it was his second success that changed the dynamic of the domestic competition that leaves only Gor Mahia as the only side yet to taste defeat this season.

“It is difficult to take it (lose) but sometimes you have to understand. The opposition was aggressive and concentration was the key. That’s an area we’ll need to address going forward.

“As a coach, you always work to win and we were close to winning but I believe the injury was the turning point for us in this game. I still don’t have the full detail. We’ll have to wait for the Doctor’s report,’ Kimanzi said in a post match interview.

The win saw AFC Leopards move to fourth place with 10 points, just one below Mathare United who are second on the log.