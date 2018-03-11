Al Ain News: Injuries, suspensions, line-up and numbers vs. Esteghlal

Al Ain will be hosted by Esteghlal Tehran in matchday 4 of the AFC Champions League on the 12th of March at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, with the hopes of moving into the top two of the group.
They come into this match in 3rd place tied with Al Rayyan on three points after three consecutive draws, but Al Rayyan better them on goal difference and sit in 2nd place. Al Ain have drawn with Al Hilal 0-0, Al Rayyan 1-1 and Esteghlal 2-2.
On the other hand Esteghlal come into this match at the top of the table with 5 points after beating Al Hilal and two draws with Al Ain and Al Rayyan, and they look to use their home advantage to beat Al Ain and sit comfortably at the top after matchday 4.
Date and Time
Injuries, suspensions and expected line-up
Al Ain will not miss any players, and they will be expected to play in a 4-4-2:
Khaled Eisa
Mohammed Ahmed - Mohanad Al Enezi - Ismail Ahmed - Tsukasa Shiotani
Amer Abdulrahman - Rayan Yaslam - Ahmed Barman - Caio Lucas
Hussein El Shahat - Markus Berg
Numbers
- Al Ain have failed to win in their last five AFC Champions League matches (4L, 1D)
- This is the first time Al Ain draw three times in a row in the competition
- Esteghlal suffered their biggest loss in the competition to Al AIn (6-1)
- Markus Berg missed 5 chances for Al Ain in the competition, more than any other player
- Hussein El Shahat succeeded with the most dribbles until now in the competition, with 19