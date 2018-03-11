Al Ain will be hosted by Esteghlal Tehran in matchday 4 of the AFC Champions League on the 12th of March at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, with the hopes of moving into the top two of the group.

Al Ain News: Injuries, suspensions, line-up and numbers vs. Esteghlal

They come into this match in 3rd place tied with Al Rayyan on three points after three consecutive draws, but Al Rayyan better them on goal difference and sit in 2nd place. Al Ain have drawn with Al Hilal 0-0, Al Rayyan 1-1 and Esteghlal 2-2.

On the other hand Esteghlal come into this match at the top of the table with 5 points after beating Al Hilal and two draws with Al Ain and Al Rayyan, and they look to use their home advantage to beat Al Ain and sit comfortably at the top after matchday 4.

Date and Time

Injuries, suspensions and expected line-up

Al Ain will not miss any players, and they will be expected to play in a 4-4-2:

Khaled Eisa

Mohammed Ahmed - Mohanad Al Enezi - Ismail Ahmed - Tsukasa Shiotani

Amer Abdulrahman - Rayan Yaslam - Ahmed Barman - Caio Lucas

Hussein El Shahat - Markus Berg

Numbers