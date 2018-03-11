The Jassim bin Hamad Stadium will open its doors to Al Rayyan’s match against Al Hilal in matchday 4 of the AFC Champions League on the 12th of March 2018.

Al Rayyan vs. Al Hilal: Injuries, suspensions and line-ups

The Blue Wave are struggling, sitting last in the group after draws with Al Ain and Al Rayyan in addition to their loss to Esteghlal. Moreover, their recent loss to Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League will leave them in a tough position ahead of their important match against Al Rayyan.

On the other hand, Al Rayyan are in a slightly better position, drawing all three of their games to sit in second place in the group as they better Al Ain on goal difference.

Al Hilal

Al Hilal will miss Hassan Kadesh, Majed Al Najrani, Nawaf Al Abid, Abdulla Al Hafith and Abdulla Al Mayouf. The team will start in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Mohammad Al Waked

Mohammed Al Burayk – Abdulla Al Hafith – Osama Hawsawi – Yasser Al Shahrani

Abdulla Otayf – Nicolas Millesi

Achraf Bencharki – Ezequiel Cerutti – Ahmad Achraf

Mujahid Al Mania

Al Rayyan

Al Rayyan will not miss anyone except for Sebastian Soria, who received two yellow cards in his last two games. The team will expectedly start in a 4-4-2 formation:

Oumar Barry

Ahmed Yasser – Mohammed Juma Al Alawi – Gonzalo Viera – Mohammed Alaa

Koh Myong Jin – Rodrigo Tabata – Ahmed Mohammed Al Sayed – Mouhcine Moutouali

Khalfan Ibrahim – Abdelrazzak Hamedallah